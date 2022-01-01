Bengal slow loris
Kingdom
Animalia
Phylum
Chordata
Subphylum
Vertebrata
Class
Mammalia
Order
Primates
Suborder
Strepsirrhini
Family
Lorisidae
Genus
Nycticebus
SPECIES
Nycticebus bengalensis
WEIGHT
1-2 kg
LENGTH
26-38 cm

The Bengal slow loris or northern slow loris is a strepsirrhine primate and a species of slow loris native to the Indian subcontinent and Indochina. Its geographic range is larger than that of any other slow loris species. Considered a subspecies of the Sunda slow loris until 2001, phylogenetic analysis suggests that the Bengal slow loris is most closely related to the Sunda slow loris. However, some individuals in both species have mitochondrial DNA sequences that resemble those of the other species, due to introgressive hybridization. It is the largest species of slow loris, measuring 26 to 38 cm from head to tail and weighing between 1 and 2.1 kg . Like other slow lorises, it has a wet nose, a round head, flat face, large eyes, small ears, a vestigial tail, and dense, woolly fur. The toxin it secretes from its brachial gland differs chemically from that of other slow loris species and may be used to communicate information about sex, age, health, and social status. The Bengal slow loris is nocturnal and arboreal, occurring in both evergreen and deciduous forests. It prefers rainforests with dense canopies, and its presence in its native habitat indicates a healthy ecosystem. It is a seed disperser and pollinator, as well as a prey item for carnivores. Its diet primarily consists of fruit, but also includes insects, tree gum, snails, and small vertebrates. In winter, it relies on plant exudates, such as sap and tree gum. The species lives in small family groups, marks its territory with urine, and sleeps during the day by curling up in dense vegetation or in tree holes. It is a seasonal breeder, reproducing once every 12–18 months and usually giving birth to a single offspring. For the first three months, mothers carry their offspring, which reach sexual maturity at around 20 months. The Bengal slow loris can live up to 20 years. The species is listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List, and is threatened with extinction due to growing demand in the exotic pet trade and traditional medicine. It is one of the most common animals sold in local animal markets. In traditional medicine, it is primarily used by wealthy to middle-class, urban women following childbirth, but also to treat stomach problems, broken bones, and sexually transmitted diseases. It is also hunted for food and suffers from habitat loss. Wild populations have declined severely, and it is locally extinct in several regions. It is found within many protected areas throughout its range, but this does not protect them from rampant poaching and illegal logging. Critical conservation issues for this species include enhancing protection measures, stricter enforcement of wildlife protection laws, and increased connectivity between fragmented protected areas.

This is a part of the Wikipedia article used under the Creative Commons Attribution-Sharealike 3.0 Unported License (CC-BY-SA).

Distribution

Geography

Continents
Asia
Countries
China, India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Viet Nam
Biogeographical realms
Indomalayan
WWF Biomes
Tropical dry forest

Bengal slow loris habitat map

Biome

Forest
Rainforest
Shrubland
Urban wildlife
Anthropogenic biome

Climate zones

Tropical
original caption: Fig. 329. - The Gray Loris (Nycticebus cinereus). From A. Milne-Edwards, N. Archives du Museum, vol. iii, pl. 3 modern taxonomy: Nycticebus bengalensis

Habits and Lifestyle

Lifestyle
Arboreal, Pollinator, Scansorial, Terrestrial, Viviparous
Seasonal behavior
Not a migrant

Diet and Nutrition

Diet Herbivore, Frugivore

Mating Habits

MATING BEHAVIOR
Polygynandry, Polygamy
PREGNANCY DURATION
176 to 198 days
BABY CARRYING
1 to 2
INDEPENDENT AGE
6 to 18 months

Captive Nycticebus bengalensis from Laos
Population Trend
Decreasing
POPULATION STATUS
Endangered (EN)
ne dd lc nt vu en cr ew ex

References

1. Bengal slow loris Wikipedia article - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bengal_slow_loris
2. Bengal slow loris on The IUCN Red List site - https://www.iucnredlist.org/species/39758/179045340

Included in Lists

Threatened Species of India
Endangered Species of Cambodia
Endangered Species of Bhutan
Threatened Species of China
more lists with Bengal slow loris

