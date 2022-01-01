Habits and Lifestyle

Sunda slow lorises are nocturnal primates that rest by day in the forks of trees, or in thick vegetation and feed by night. Unlike other loris species, they remain in trees most of their life and sleep in a ball in branches or foliage. They usually sleep alone but may sleep with several conspecifics (individuals of the same species), including other adults. When threatened with predators, Sunda slow lorises can bite, roll into a ball exposing their toxic saliva-covered fur, or roll up and drop from the trees. However, the primary method of predator avoidance is crypsis (camouflage), whereby it hides. There are eight distinct call types made by Sunda slow loris adults, which can be divided into two categories: contact and contact-seeking calls such as whistles and short keckers (a social play and attention-seeking call), and aggressive and defensive calls such as long keckers, screams, snarls and grunts. Because they rely on crypsis to avoid predators, Sunda slow lorises do not make alarm calls. Infants emit clicks and squeaks when disturbed. During the mating season, females make whistle calls when in visual contact with a male. When exploring new environments and during handling, these animals make ultrasonic vocalizations out of the human hearing range.