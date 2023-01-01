Coppersmith barbet
2 languages
English
collections lists about us
collections
lists
about us
Home
Birds
Coppersmith barbet
Coppersmith barbet

Coppersmith barbet

Coppersmith barbet, Crimson-breasted barbet, Coppersmith

2 languages
English
Kingdom
Animalia
Phylum
Chordata
Class
Aves
Order
Piciformes
Family
Megalaimidae
Genus
Psilopogon
SPECIES
Psilopogon haemacephalus

The coppersmith barbet (Psilopogon haemacephalus ), also called crimson-breasted barbet and coppersmith, is an Asian barbet with crimson forehead and throat, known for its metronomic call that sounds similar to a coppersmith striking metal with a hammer. It is a resident bird in the Indian subcontinent and parts of Southeast Asia. It carves out holes inside a tree to build its nest. It is predominantly frugivorous, but has been observed eating insects, especially winged termites.

Te

Terrestrial

No

Not a migrant

C

starts with

Appearance

The coppersmith barbet is green with a red head, yellow cheeks and a yellow throat. Its underparts are streaked in grey and black.During the nesting season, the wear and tear on the feathers can cause the plumage of the upper back to appear bluish.It is 15–17 cm (5.9–6.7 in) long and weighs 30–52.6 g (1.06–1.86 oz).

Photos with Coppersmith barbet

kannur kattampally
Click at Daroji, Hampi
Clicked by me at Kaziranga National Park, Assam, India
Psilopogon haemacephalus
Captured near Juhu, Mumbai
View 18 more photos of Coppersmith barbet

Distribution

Geography

Continents
Asia
Countries
China, India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Show More Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Viet Nam, Pakistan Show Less
Biogeographical realms
Indomalayan

Throughout its range, it inhabits gardens, groves and sparse woodland. Habitats with dead wood suitable for excavation of nests are important.

Show More

In the Palni Hills it occurs below 1,200 m (4,000 ft). In northern India, it occurs in the valleys of the outer Himalayas up to 910 m (3,000 ft). It is rare in northwestern Indian states and in wet forests in Assam.

The coppersmith barbet's range overlaps with several larger barbets in most of South Asia. In the Western Ghats, its range partly overlaps with the Malabar barbet.

Show Less

Biome

Anthropogenic biome
Forest
Shrubland
taken at King Rama IX park, Thailand.

Habits and Lifestyle

The coppersmith barbet lives solitary or in small groups; larger parties have occasionally been sighted in abundantly fruiting Ficus trees. It appears to be fond of sunning in the morning on bare top branches of tall trees, often flitting about to sit next to each other. Its flight is straight, with rapid flaps.

Show More

It competes with other cavity nesting birds and frugivores. Blue-throated barbets have been seen evicting coppersmith barbets from their nest holes, while red-vented bulbuls have been seen to indulge in kleptoparasitism, robbing the male of berries brought to the female at the nest.

The nest holes are also used for roosting and some birds roost alone in cavities and these often roost during part of the day. Immatures will roost with the parents but often return to roost early so as not to be prevented by the parents from entering the roost cavity.

Show Less
Lifestyle
Terrestrial,
Seasonal behavior
Not a migrant
Bird's call

Diet and Nutrition

The coppersmith barbet prefers banyan, peepul, and other wild figs, various drupes and berries, and the occasional insect, caught in aerial sallies. It also feeds on flower petals. It eats nearly 1.5 to nearly 3 times its own body weight in berries each day.

Mating Habits

Courtship involves singing, puffing of the throat, bobbing of the head, flicking of the tail, ritual feeding and allopreening. Birds nest and roost in cavities.

Show More

It breeds through much of the year with local variation. The breeding season is mainly February to April in India and December to September in Sri Lanka. Both sexes excavate the nest on the underside of a narrow horizontal branch. They also roost inside the nest holes. The female lays three or four eggs. Both sexes incubate. The Incubation period is not well known, but has been estimated to be about two weeks. Often two broods are raised in quick succession.

Show Less
Barbet looking for water in scorching summer with 45 degree Celsius in Bhopal, India
Population Trend
Increasing
POPULATION STATUS
Least concern (LC)
ne dd lc nt vu en cr ew ex

Population

Population Trend
Increasing
POPULATION STATUS
Least concern (LC)
ne dd lc nt vu en cr ew ex

References

1. Coppersmith barbet Wikipedia article - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coppersmith_barbet
2. Coppersmith barbet on The IUCN Red List site - https://www.iucnredlist.org/species/22681681/92916283
3. Xeno-canto bird call - https://xeno-canto.org/701873

Included in Lists

Birds of India
Birds of Singapore
Birds of Viet Nam
Birds of Nepal
more lists with Coppersmith barbet

Related Animals

Black-banded barbet
Psilopogon javensis
Bornean barbet
Psilopogon eximius
Red-vented barbet
Psilopogon lagrandieri
Crimson-fronted barbet
Psilopogon rubricapillus
Flame-fronted barbet
Psilopogon armillaris
Chinese barbet
Psilopogon faber
Yellow-crowned barbet
Psilopogon henrici
Indochinese barbet
Psilopogon annamensis

More Fascinating Animals to Learn About

Japanese Macaque
Macaca fuscata
Bald Eagle
Haliaeetus leucocephalus
White Rhinoceros
Ceratotherium simum
Virginia Opossum
Didelphis virginiana
Scarlet macaw
Ara macao
Asian Elephant
Elephas maximus
Arctic Fox
Vulpes lagopus
Western Gorilla
Gorilla gorilla